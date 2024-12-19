19 Dec, 2024
19 Dec, 2024 @ 16:47
Watch: Bizarre moment a cow washes up on a Marbella beach – just days after a whale suffered the same fate

A VIDEO has surfaced on social media showing a dead cow washed up on a Marbella beach. 

The cow’s body was found near the Cabaña Beach chiringuito in Marbella this afternoon and authorities were immediately notified. 

A shocking video was posted on Instagram account @Fuengirolasequeja showing the large cow washed up on the shore while a man called relevant authorities. 

It is not known how the animal died or ended up in the sea, but it comes just days after a whale carcass washed up in Guadalmina beach, San Pedro de Alcantara. 

The whale’s death is also a mystery, but images did show the animals entrails spilling out onto the sand.

Yzabelle Bostyn

Yzabelle Bostyn is an NCTJ trained journalist who started her journalistic career at the Olive Press in 2023.
Before moving to Spain, she studied for a BA in English Literature and Hispanic Studies at the University of Sheffield.
After graduating she moved to the university’s journalism department, one of the best in the UK.
Throughout the past few years, she has taken on many roles including social media marketing, copywriting and radio presenting.
She then took a year out to travel Latin America, scaling volcanoes in Guatemala and swimming with sharks in Belize.
Then, she came to the Olive Press last year where she has honed her travel writing skills and reported on many fantastic experiences such as the Al Andalus luxury train.
She has also undertaken many investigations, looking into complex issues like Spain’s rental crisis and rising cancer rates.
Always willing to help, she has exposed many frauds and scams, working alongside victims to achieve justice.
She is most proud of her work on Nolotil, a drug linked to the deaths of many Brits in Spain.
A campaign launched by Yzabelle has received considerable support and her coverage has been by the UK and Spanish media alike.
Her writing has featured on many UK news outlets from the Sun to the Mail Online, who contracted her to report for them in Tenerife on growing tourism issues.
Recently, she has appeared on Times Radio covering deadly flooding in Valencia.

