Watch: Bizarre moment a cow washes up on a Marbella beach – just days after a whale suffered the same fate

A VIDEO has surfaced on social media showing a dead cow washed up on a Marbella beach.

The cow’s body was found near the Cabaña Beach chiringuito in Marbella this afternoon and authorities were immediately notified.

A shocking video was posted on Instagram account @Fuengirolasequeja showing the large cow washed up on the shore while a man called relevant authorities.

It is not known how the animal died or ended up in the sea, but it comes just days after a whale carcass washed up in Guadalmina beach, San Pedro de Alcantara.

The whale’s death is also a mystery, but images did show the animals entrails spilling out onto the sand.