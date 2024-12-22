3 bedroom Bungalow for sale in Lloret de Mar with pool – € 350,000

Bungalow Lloret de Mar, Girona 3 beds 2 baths € 350,000

Beautiful single storey house located 6 km from Lloret de Mar and 7-8 km from the sea, on the countryside and next to the forest but alco close to whatever you need. The house is 20 years old and have been recently renovated, and it counts with a big plot of 900 meters, mostly flat, as well as with central heating , a big store room and a very nice outdoor space with pool and even a fish pond. The house consist of: 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, large living room with fireplace and a nice kitchen, laundry and a big storage room… See full property details