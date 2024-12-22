British tourist, 28, vanishes from Tenerife ‘after argument at hotel’: Family ‘very concerned’ as she misses flight home

A DESPERATE appeal has been launched to find a missing British tourist in Tenerife.

Steph, 28, has not been seen since December 18, when she left the hotel following a ‘disagreement’ with family members she was travelling with.

According to local orangisation Missing Persons Tenerife, she then failed to board her flight home to Birmingham.

In a statement the organisation said: “Steph has been missing from Playa Las Americas since Wednesday December 18, where she was staying with other family members.

“She left the hotel accommodation after a family disagreement and has not returned there. She also failed to board her flight home to Birmingham.

“She did not take her phone with her and has not been heard from since. Her family are very concerned for her safety.

“This has been reported to the UK police and a local report will be made as soon as a family member is able to do so.”

It added: “She is 5ft9 with fair hair and very light skin. She has a small suitcase and fluffy cream-coloured purse.”

If you have seen Steph or think you know where she is, contact tips@theolivepress.es, or enquiries@missingpersonstenerife.com.