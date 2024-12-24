This is what a traditional Christmas dinner looks like in Spain – and it’s very different to the UK

THE time-honoured tradition of a Spanish Christmas dinner sees families preparing to serve up feasts featuring some of the most typical and important ingredients in Spanish cuisine.

Nochebuena, also known as Christmas Eve, is the favoured date for the big meal, ahead of Christmas Day as in the UK.

A survey of traditional Christmas Eve menus across Andalucia reveals that the average family will spend between €150-200 on their festive feast this year, with premium items like Huelva jamón ibérico and Los Pedroches cured ham leading the price surge.

Lubina, or sea bass (pictured), stuffed with slow-cooked lamb with an almond and saffron crust is a Christmas Eve cracker. Picture: El Corte Ingles

Nevertheless, local restaurants and food suppliers report record bookings and orders for classic dishes including lubina (sea bass) stuffed with seafood and slow-cooked lamb with an almond and saffron crust.

“Nochebuena is sacred in Andalucia,” explains Maria Rodriguez, head chef at Sevilla’s renowned Casa Maria restaurant.

“Families might cut back on other expenses, but the Christmas Eve dinner remains an untouchable tradition.”

The traditional feast begins with an array of regional delicacies, including tortillitas de camarones (shrimp fritters) and Malaga’s distinctive gazpachuelo, a warm fish soup enriched with mayonnaise.

Main courses vary by province but commonly feature seafood from the Costa del Sol, Iberian pork dishes, or lamb prepared with local almonds and honey.

This year has seen a revival of traditional desserts, with Estepa’s mantecados and Medina Sidonia’s honey-laden alfajores experiencing a surge in demand.

Local wine merchants report strong sales of regional varieties, from Sanlúcar manzanilla to Ronda reds and the classic Pedro Ximénez sweet wines from Jerez.

The celebration concludes with the time-honored tradition of anís or aguardiente, local spirits that have been part of Andalucian Christmas celebrations for generations.

Despite economic pressures, market vendors across the region report that customers are maintaining their traditional shopping lists, prioritizing quality ingredients for this most important of family gatherings.

“Some traditions are worth preserving at any cost,” concludes Antonio Morales, president of the Andalucian Gastronomy Association.

“Our Christmas Eve dinner is not just about food – it’s about family, culture, and maintaining our heritage.”