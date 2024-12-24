24 Dec, 2024
24 Dec, 2024 @ 10:48
1 min read

What supermarkets and shops will be open in Spain on Christmas Eve?

by

WHICH supermarkets will open on Christmas Eve in Spain? 

One the biggest days in the Spanish festive calendar, Christmas Eve sees families gather around meals to celebrate. 

So, which supermarkets will be open for last minute holiday shopping?

Mercadona

The supermarket chain will open from 9am to 7pm on Christmas Eve, opening hours which it will repeat on New Year’s Eve. 

However, it will be shut on December 25 and January 1. 

Lidl

The German chain will also open from 9am to 7pm, returning to normal hours on Boxing Day. 

Carrefour

The French supermarket chain will open Express, Hipermercado and Market branches over the festive period, offering different opening hours depending on the size and location of the store. 

Check opening times here

Aldi

On Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve, Aldi will open from 9am to 6pm. 

Dia

The Spanish brand will also open its doors from 9am to 6pm on Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve. 

Maskom

Altering their normal hours so employees can enjoy time off with their families, Maskom will open from 9:30am to 6:30pm. 

El Corte Ingles

The department store will open from 9am to 7pm today for last minute food and gift shopping. 

