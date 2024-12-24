24 Dec, 2024
24 Dec, 2024 @ 11:43
·
1 min read

Russian ship sinks between Spain and Africa after ‘explosion’: At least two people missing

by

A RUSSIAN ship carrying ‘mystery cargo’ has sunk between Spain and Africa after an explosion, leaving two people unaccounted for. 

Around midday yesterday, Monday December 23, a Russian cargo ship sank in the Mediterranean between Spain and Algeria.

Unverified footage showed the 466ft Ursa Major tilting to one side in the Strait of Gibraltar after suffering an explosion in the engine room.

According to the Russian Foreign Ministry, two of the 16 crew members are now missing, while the other 14 were rescued and taken to Spain’s Cartagena port.

According to the Daily Mail, the ship was transporting ‘mysterious cargo’ believed to be heading for Syria, where Russian forces are retreating after the fall of dictator Bashar al-Assad. 

The Sun also added that a ‘secret mission’ was likely as the Ursa Major, alongside another boat, the Sparta, have been involved in the ‘Syria Express’ mission to remove Russian arms from the country. 

Owned by Oboronlogistics, part of the Russian defense ministry, the boat has previously been used to transport weapons and was included in the US Treasury’s Ukraine-related sanctions in May 2022. 

But according to Russian media outlets, the boat was heading to the Russian port city of Vladivostok and was carrying two cranes used in building nuclear devices. 

Meanwhile, a second cargo vessel known as the Sparta was drifting off the coast of Portugal after a technical problem. 

After being fixed by crew on board the ship reportedly continued its journey to Port Said, Egypt. 

It follows a number of incidents in which Russia has lost vessels in the Black Sea following missile and drone attacks from Ukraine. 

Yzabelle Bostyn

Yzabelle Bostyn is an NCTJ trained journalist who started her journalistic career at the Olive Press in 2023.
Before moving to Spain, she studied for a BA in English Literature and Hispanic Studies at the University of Sheffield.
After graduating she moved to the university’s journalism department, one of the best in the UK.
Throughout the past few years, she has taken on many roles including social media marketing, copywriting and radio presenting.
She then took a year out to travel Latin America, scaling volcanoes in Guatemala and swimming with sharks in Belize.
Then, she came to the Olive Press last year where she has honed her travel writing skills and reported on many fantastic experiences such as the Al Andalus luxury train.
She has also undertaken many investigations, looking into complex issues like Spain’s rental crisis and rising cancer rates.
Always willing to help, she has exposed many frauds and scams, working alongside victims to achieve justice.
She is most proud of her work on Nolotil, a drug linked to the deaths of many Brits in Spain.
A campaign launched by Yzabelle has received considerable support and her coverage has been by the UK and Spanish media alike.
Her writing has featured on many UK news outlets from the Sun to the Mail Online, who contracted her to report for them in Tenerife on growing tourism issues.
Recently, she has appeared on Times Radio covering deadly flooding in Valencia.

What supermarkets and shops will be open in Spain on Christmas Eve?

Over 100 foreign nationals discovered as being registered at the same address in scam to get residency in Spain
Fake residency ring is busted in Spain after 100 foreign nationals are registered to the same address

