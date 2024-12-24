24 Dec, 2024
24 Dec, 2024 @ 09:00
WATCH: Police in Spain bust importers of 2,000 tons of counterfeit sports shirts, watches, and phones shipped from China

THE Policia Nacional has busted a network of companies importing nearly 2,000 tons of counterfeit goods into the EU from China since 2023.

Since the investigation started, 73 people have been arrested in Spain and another 19 have been investigated for selling and distributing fake items.

34 inspections have been carried out in the country in which more than 300,000 items seized- mainly football kits, luxury bags, high-end footwear and watches- as well as material to make copies.

The police operation started in May 2024 and a number of European companies and individuals, based in different Spanish provinces and other countries, were heavily engaged in importing tons of counterfeit clothing and accessories from China

They would be distributed to and sold in tourist areas and city centres, as well being marketed via social media and websites.

The fakes were largely sports shirts of different football clubs and national teams, trainers, luxury bags and watches – with their own counterfeit certificates of authenticity – mobile phones of major brands,

The Policia Nacional probe got Europol and the European Anti-Fraud office on board, as two importers were based in Germany and the Netherlands.

The police also needed to uncover the system used to get the goods through different European airports and ports for onward distribution.

Containers were traced which led to retailers in Spain being identified with 34 inspections carried out in Madrid, Malaga, Barcelona, Seville, Valencia, Zaragoza, the Balearic Islands, Murcia and Tarragona.

Over 305,000 counterfeit items were seized plus bogus stickers and labels with the fakes having a retail value of €12.5 million.

73 people have been arrested and a further 19 investigated.

The Policia Nacional says that almost 2,000 tons of counterfeit goods have been imported into the EU by the companies over the last two years.

The operation is still ongoing and further arrests are expected in Spain.

