24 Dec, 2024
Subscribe
Login
My Account
24 Dec, 2024 @ 08:00
·
1 min read

How Spain’s Royal Family celebrates Christmas

by
Spain's royal family pay tribute to Valencia flood victims inside their annual Christmas card

SPAIN’S Royal Family always has a busy festive period which they started by releasing their Christmas cards early in December.

King Felipe, Queen Letizia, and their daughters Princess Leonor and the Infanta Sofia have their signatures printed on their card, which this year featured a family photo taken in June.

The main celebrations start this Tuesday evening with King Felipe delivering his annual televised Christmas Eve address to the nation from Zarzuela Palace in Madrid.

READ MORE:

Spain's Royal Family releases 2023 Christmas card
HAPPY ROYALS TOGETHER

It is then followed by dinner before the family goes to Midnight Mass.

Christmas Day sees Leonor and Sofia awaken to find a small present under the Christmas tree with the main gifts being reserved for the Three Kings holiday in the New Year.

Queen Letizia’s family then attend lunch at the palace.

It is believed they enjoy the same dishes all Spaniards prepare at Christmas time.

The meal would normally start with appetisers known as entremeses which are served as a starter before the Christmas Day or Christmas Eve meal.

They include traditional favourites like ham, chorizo, and cheese.

Tags:

Related Articles

Alex Trelinski

Alex worked for 30 years for the BBC as a presenter, producer and manager. He covered a variety of areas specialising in sport, news and politics. After moving to the Costa Blanca over a decade ago, he edited a newspaper for 5 years and worked on local radio.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Previous Story

‘Calima’ weather warning for Spain: Saharan dust cloud phenomenon to cause poor visibility and ‘considerable’ drop in air quality on Christmas Day

WATCH: Police in Spain bust importers of 2,000 tons of counterfeit sports shirts, watches, and phones shipped from China
Next Story

WATCH: Police in Spain bust importers of 2,000 tons of counterfeit sports shirts, watches, and phones shipped from China

Latest from Lead

Go toTop

More From The Olive Press

‘Calima’ weather warning for Spain: Saharan dust cloud phenomenon to cause poor visibility and ‘considerable’ drop in air quality on Christmas Day

WEATHER experts have warned of a severe case of ‘calima’
WATCH: Police in Spain bust importers of 2,000 tons of counterfeit sports shirts, watches, and phones shipped from China

WATCH: Police in Spain bust importers of 2,000 tons of counterfeit sports shirts, watches, and phones shipped from China

THE Policia Nacional has busted a network of companies importing