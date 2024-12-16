Spain’s royal family pay tribute to Valencia flood victims inside their annual Christmas card

THIS year’s Christmas card from Spain’s royal family includes a tribute to the Valencia flood disaster victims, courtesy of a poet who lived in the area.

The card features a photo of King Felipe and Queen Letizia, along with their daughters, Princess Leonor and the Infanta Sofia, taken at the Royal Palace.

It was taken in June on the occasion of the 10th anniversary of Felipe becoming the country’s monarch following the abdication of his father, Juan Carlos.

POEM EXTRACT

Inside on the left-hand side of the card is an extract from the Francisco Brines poem, A Trace of Happiness.

The published extract acts as a tribute to flood victims and their families, stating: “And I look for a face that reflects light, someone like me, having death alone, also has, as I had, overcoming it, life.”

Brines received the Cervantes Prize in 2021 in his Oliva home in Valencia from the King and Queen just eight days before he died.

It was a rare occasion where the honour was given outside a more formal ceremony at the University of Alcala de Henares.

SEASONAL GREETINGS

On the opposite side of the card, are Christmas greetings in Spanish and English.