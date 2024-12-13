Important long distance rail service reopens on Monday- eight weeks after Valencia flood disaster

RAIL services between Valencia and Alicante will resume on Monday without the need for buses after extensive repair work on lines damaged by the DANA floods.

It also means that train operator Renfe will be able to restore Euromed and Intercity services between Barcelona and Murcia as well as their Medium Distance trains.

The complete restoration of the railway infrastructure between Valencia, Xativa and Moixent means that the long and medium distance Mediterranean Corridor trains can run as normal once again.

Following the flood damage, Renfe launched a bus service between Castello de la Plana and Alicante as well as between Valencia and Murcia to maintain the service.

Among the services recovered by Renfe are four daily Euromed services in each direction between Barcelona and Alicante.

The first Euromed train between Alicante and Barcelona will start from Valencia on Monday due to positioning of rolling stock.

The same reason applies to the first Medium Distance train between Valencia and Murcia, which will begin its journey in Xativa.

The remaining train services on these routes will operate normally on the Monday, after which a full normal schedule resumes the following day.

It means the Intercity services that connect Barcelona with Valencia, Tarragona, Castello de la Plana, Alicante, Murcia and Cartagena will be fully restored.

On weekends, a service is also offered on Friday(Barcelona-Alicante) and on Sunday(Alicante-Barcelona).

As for the Medium Distance routes, Renfe will restore the Valencia-Alicante-Murcia-Cartagena and Alcazar de San Juan-Albacete-Valencia lines, meaning the end of replacement bus services on parts of the route.