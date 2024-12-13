13 Dec, 2024
Subscribe
Login
My Account
13 Dec, 2024 @ 12:05
1 min read

4 bedroom Villa for sale in Cheste with garage – € 149,000

by
4 bedroom Villa for sale in Cheste with garage - € 149

Villa

Cheste, Valencia

  4 beds

  1 baths

€ 149,000

4 bedroom Villa for sale in Cheste with garage - € 149,000

Are you looking for a home that combines the tranquility of the rural environment with all the comforts of urban life? This is your chance! We present this charming 159 m² detached villa on a 3,779 m² plot, renovated and ready to move into. Although the land is rustic, the house is urban, which means it has water and electricity, guaranteeing all the necessary comforts. This wonderful property has four large double bedrooms, a modern kitchen integrated into a cozy open space next to the dining room, perfect for sharing with the family. In addition, it has a warm fireplace that adds a… See full property details

Tags:

Related Articles

thinkSPAIN

Set-up in 2003, thinkSPAIN is the world's most visited international homebuyer focused Spanish property portal based in Spain. Over 2,000 agents and owners advertise 250,000+ properties on thinkSPAIN. www.thinkspain.com

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Inflation goes up in Spain BUT food price rises are lowest in over three years
Previous Story

Inflation goes up in Spain due to energy costs BUT food price rises are lowest in over three years

Important long distance rail service reopens on Monday- eight weeks after Valencia flood disaster
Next Story

Important long distance rail service reopens on Monday- eight weeks after Valencia flood disaster

Latest from Featured Property

Go toTop

More From The Olive Press

Watch: Women are barred from cathedral in Spain’s Andalucia ‘for wearing short skirts’

A DEBATE has broken out in Andalucia after two women

Choosing vaping as an alternative to smoking is not a good option

ELECTRONIC cigarettes are becoming one of the most popular gifts