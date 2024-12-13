4 bedroom Villa for sale in Cheste with garage – € 149,000

Villa Cheste, Valencia 4 beds 1 baths € 149,000

Are you looking for a home that combines the tranquility of the rural environment with all the comforts of urban life? This is your chance! We present this charming 159 m² detached villa on a 3,779 m² plot, renovated and ready to move into. Although the land is rustic, the house is urban, which means it has water and electricity, guaranteeing all the necessary comforts. This wonderful property has four large double bedrooms, a modern kitchen integrated into a cozy open space next to the dining room, perfect for sharing with the family. In addition, it has a warm fireplace that adds a… See full property details