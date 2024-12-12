Valencia flood death toll rises to 223 after body of missing man is discovered in ‘ground zero’ town

THE death toll in the Valencia flood disaster rose to 223 on Thursday after the body of one of four missing people was discovered in Paiporta.

Soldiers located the corpse close to the Benlloch industrial estate at around 10am.

It is believed to be that of 59-year-old Mohamed Belhadi who lived in a hut near to the Poyo ravine which overflowed on October 29.

PAIPORTA DEVASTATION(Cordon Press image)

Three people have still not been found namely:- Jose Javier Vicent Fas, 56, who disappeared with his daughter in Pedralba; Elizabeth Gil, 38, a resident of Cheste and dragged in a car with her mother; and Francisco Ruiz Martínez, 64, dragged by the water in a supermarket car park on the Monserrat industrial estate.

Meanwhile, a third Valencia City protest demanding the resignation of regional president Carlos Mazon over his handling of the flood disaster has been announced for December 29.

The same route will be taken as for the two previous demonstrations in November and will start at 6pm.

Last month’s protests attracted over 100,000 people on both occasions to city streets, according to government figures.

Four people were arrested and 31 police officers were injured after the November 9 event, while the second rally 21 days later passed off without incident.