Woman offering sex to men in the street steals two watches worth over €50k within 30 minutes on Spain’s Costa Blanca

TWO Romanians have been arrested in the Benidorm area after ‘love hug’ robberies netted them two watches valued at over €50,000 within half-an-hour.

The man and woman, aged 23 and 24, have previously been convicted for identical offences across Spain.

The Policia Nacional in Benidorm were told about a theft in La Nucia where a man was approached by a woman who tried to caress him.

READ MORE:

She grabbed his hands while suggesting they have sex.

The victim refused to comply and pushed her away before discovering that she had wrenched away his €8,000 watch and ran off to her partner’s car.

Within half-an-hour the duo had been arrested on the A-70 motorway close to Sant Joan d’Alacant.

Their getaway vehicle had been identified and officers found two watches hidden among the female’s clothes.

Besides the item taken at La Nucia, a €43,100 watch was discovered which had been stolen in Denia from another victim- just 30 minutes earlier.