12 Dec, 2024
12 Dec, 2024 @ 14:00
Woman offering sex to men in the street steals two watches worth over €50k within 30 minutes on Spain’s Costa Blanca

TWO Romanians have been arrested in the Benidorm area after ‘love hug’ robberies netted them two watches valued at over €50,000 within half-an-hour.

The man and woman, aged 23 and 24, have previously been convicted for identical offences across Spain.

The Policia Nacional in Benidorm were told about a theft in La Nucia where a man was approached by a woman who tried to caress him.

She grabbed his hands while suggesting they have sex.

The victim refused to comply and pushed her away before discovering that she had wrenched away his €8,000 watch and ran off to her partner’s car.

Within half-an-hour the duo had been arrested on the A-70 motorway close to Sant Joan d’Alacant.

Their getaway vehicle had been identified and officers found two watches hidden among the female’s clothes.

Besides the item taken at La Nucia, a €43,100 watch was discovered which had been stolen in Denia from another victim- just 30 minutes earlier.

Alex Trelinski

