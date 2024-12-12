This Marbella hotel is among the 70 best in the world, according to Conde Nast Traveler magazine

CONDE Nast Traveler magazine has named this Marbella hotel among the top 70 in the world.
The prestigious magazine, Traveler by Conde Nast has selected this year’s Gold List, naming the best 70 hotels in the world- including many Spanish establishments.
“The Gold List 2025 provides inspiration for discerning travellers on where to stay in the coming year and is the result of hundreds of visits to hotels around the world and passionate debate by its team of editors in eight cities around the world,” they say.
Some three Spanish hotels made the list: Malaga’s Marbella Club, Mallorca’s Cap Rocat and Madrid’s Gran Hotel Ingles.
An emblematic Costa del Sol establishment, legendary figures such as Brigitte Bardot, the Duke and Duchess of Windsor, Lady Gaga, Cristiano Ronaldo, Elisabeth Taylor and James Stewart, have passed through its rooms.
Known as one of Spain’s first luxury hotels, it was created in 1954 with few bedrooms, growing to the 130 room hideaway it is today.
Marbella Club offers a private space for celebrities to relax and unwind without fear of the paparazzi- but what are the other hotels that made the cut?
This is the complete list of the 70 establishments in case you were thinking of making a luxury escape:
Ellerman House – Ciudad Del Cabo, South Africa
Singita Ebony Lodge – Sabi Sands, South Africa
Kasbah Tamadot – Asni, Morocco
Andbeyond Mnemba Island – Zanzibar, Tanzania
Jack’s Camp – Makgadikgadi, Botswana
Matetsi Victoria Falls – Zimbabwe
Six Senses Zighy Bay – Zaghy, Oman
Jumeirah Burj Al Arab – Dubai, Emiratos United Arab Emirates
Gangtey Lodge – Valle De Phobjika, Butan
Falaknuma Palace – Hyderabad, India
The Dwarika’s Hotel – Kathmandu, Nepal
Aman Kyoto – Kyoto, Japan
Mandarin Oriental – Bangkok, Thailand
Narendra Bhawan – Bikaner, India
The Ritz-Carlton Nikko – Nikko, Japan
Sofitel Legend Metropole – Hanoi, Vietnam
Suján Jawai – Rajasthan, India
The Leela Palace – Jaipur, India
The Peninsula – Hong Kong
Waldorf Astoria Maldives – Ithaafushi, Maldives
Bvlgari Resort Bali – Bali, Indonesia
Capella Bangkok – Bangkok, Thailand
The Oberoi Amarvilas – Agra, India
Trisara – Phuket, Thailand
Bullo River Station – Northern Territory, Australia
Lizard Island Resort – Queensland, Australia
The Brando – Tetiaroa, French Polynesia
Le Royal Monceau, Raffles Paris – Paris, France
Palazzo Margherita – Bernalda, Italy
Severin’s Resort & Spa – Sylt, Germany
The Connaught – London, United Kingdom
Fairmont Four Seasons – Hamburg, Germany
Adlon Kempinski – Berlin, Germany
Adare Manor – Limerick, Ireland
Canaves Ena – Santorini, Greece
Cap Rocat – Mallorca, Spain
Ett Hem – Stockholm, Sweden
Four Seasons Firenze – Florence, Italy
Gran Hotel Inglés – Madrid, Spain
Gstaad Palace – Gstaad, Switzerland
Castello Di Reschio – Umbria, Italy
Hotel Grande Bretagne, A Luxury Collection Hotel, Athens – Athens, Greece
Santa Caterina – Amalfi, Italy
Kalesma Mykonos – Mykonos, Greece
La Posta Vecchia – Ladispoli, Italy
Le Bristol – Paris, France
Les Roches Rouges – Saint Raphaël, France
Lime Wood – Lyndhurst, United Kingdom
Marbella Club – Marbella, Spain
Splendido, A Belmond Hotel – Portofino, Italy
The Fife Arms – Braemar, Scotland
Tierra Patagonia – Torres Del Paine, Chile
Hacienda Altagracia – San Jose, Costa Rica
Caiman, Pantanal – Mato Grosso Do Sul, Brazil
Turtle Inn – Placencia, Belize
Chable Yucatan – Yucatan, Mexico
Mashpi Lodge – Mashpi, Ecuador
One&Only Mandarina – Nayarit, Mexico
The Ritz-Carlton New York, Nomad – New York, USA
Zero George – South Carolina, United States
The Colony Hotel – Palm Beach, United States
San Ysidro Ranch – Santa Barbara, United States
Fogo Island Inn – Newfoundland, Canada
Four Seasons Hualalai – Hawaii, United States
Mandarin Oriental – New York, United States
Post Ranch Inn – Big Sur, United States
The Woodstock Inn – Vermont, United States
Wynn Las Vegas – Las Vegas, United States
Jade Mountain – Mamin, St Lucia
Rockhouse Hotel – Negril, Jamaica
Rosewood Little Dix Bay – Spanish Town, Virgin Islands
Blackberry Farm – Tennessee, United States