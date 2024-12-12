This Marbella hotel is among the 70 best in the world, according to Conde Nast Traveler magazine

CONDE Nast Traveler magazine has named this Marbella hotel among the top 70 in the world.

The prestigious magazine, Traveler by Conde Nast has selected this year’s Gold List, naming the best 70 hotels in the world- including many Spanish establishments.

“The Gold List 2025 provides inspiration for discerning travellers on where to stay in the coming year and is the result of hundreds of visits to hotels around the world and passionate debate by its team of editors in eight cities around the world,” they say.

Some three Spanish hotels made the list: Malaga’s Marbella Club, Mallorca’s Cap Rocat and Madrid’s Gran Hotel Ingles.

The hotel is known for its exuberant luxury and calm vibe.

Photo: Marbella Club

An emblematic Costa del Sol establishment, legendary figures such as Brigitte Bardot, the Duke and Duchess of Windsor, Lady Gaga, Cristiano Ronaldo, Elisabeth Taylor and James Stewart, have passed through its rooms.

Known as one of Spain’s first luxury hotels, it was created in 1954 with few bedrooms, growing to the 130 room hideaway it is today.

Marbella Club offers a private space for celebrities to relax and unwind without fear of the paparazzi- but what are the other hotels that made the cut?

This is the complete list of the 70 establishments in case you were thinking of making a luxury escape:

Ellerman House – Ciudad Del Cabo, South Africa

Singita Ebony Lodge – Sabi Sands, South Africa

Kasbah Tamadot – Asni, Morocco

Andbeyond Mnemba Island – Zanzibar, Tanzania

Jack’s Camp – Makgadikgadi, Botswana

Matetsi Victoria Falls – Zimbabwe

Six Senses Zighy Bay – Zaghy, Oman

Jumeirah Burj Al Arab – Dubai, Emiratos United Arab Emirates

Gangtey Lodge – Valle De Phobjika, Butan

Falaknuma Palace – Hyderabad, India

The Dwarika’s Hotel – Kathmandu, Nepal

Aman Kyoto – Kyoto, Japan

Mandarin Oriental – Bangkok, Thailand

Narendra Bhawan – Bikaner, India

The Ritz-Carlton Nikko – Nikko, Japan

Sofitel Legend Metropole – Hanoi, Vietnam

Suján Jawai – Rajasthan, India

The Leela Palace – Jaipur, India

The Peninsula – Hong Kong

Waldorf Astoria Maldives – Ithaafushi, Maldives

Bvlgari Resort Bali – Bali, Indonesia

Capella Bangkok – Bangkok, Thailand

The Oberoi Amarvilas – Agra, India

Trisara – Phuket, Thailand

Bullo River Station – Northern Territory, Australia

Lizard Island Resort – Queensland, Australia

The Brando – Tetiaroa, French Polynesia

Le Royal Monceau, Raffles Paris – Paris, France

Palazzo Margherita – Bernalda, Italy

Severin’s Resort & Spa – Sylt, Germany

The Connaught – London, United Kingdom

Fairmont Four Seasons – Hamburg, Germany

Adlon Kempinski – Berlin, Germany

Adare Manor – Limerick, Ireland

Canaves Ena – Santorini, Greece

Cap Rocat – Mallorca, Spain

Ett Hem – Stockholm, Sweden

Four Seasons Firenze – Florence, Italy

Gran Hotel Inglés – Madrid, Spain

Gstaad Palace – Gstaad, Switzerland

Castello Di Reschio – Umbria, Italy

Hotel Grande Bretagne, A Luxury Collection Hotel, Athens – Athens, Greece

Santa Caterina – Amalfi, Italy

Kalesma Mykonos – Mykonos, Greece

La Posta Vecchia – Ladispoli, Italy

Le Bristol – Paris, France

Les Roches Rouges – Saint Raphaël, France

Lime Wood – Lyndhurst, United Kingdom

Marbella Club – Marbella, Spain

Splendido, A Belmond Hotel – Portofino, Italy

The Fife Arms – Braemar, Scotland

Tierra Patagonia – Torres Del Paine, Chile

Hacienda Altagracia – San Jose, Costa Rica

Caiman, Pantanal – Mato Grosso Do Sul, Brazil

Turtle Inn – Placencia, Belize

Chable Yucatan – Yucatan, Mexico

Mashpi Lodge – Mashpi, Ecuador

One&Only Mandarina – Nayarit, Mexico

The Ritz-Carlton New York, Nomad – New York, USA

Zero George – South Carolina, United States

The Colony Hotel – Palm Beach, United States

San Ysidro Ranch – Santa Barbara, United States

Fogo Island Inn – Newfoundland, Canada

Four Seasons Hualalai – Hawaii, United States

Mandarin Oriental – New York, United States

Post Ranch Inn – Big Sur, United States

The Woodstock Inn – Vermont, United States

Wynn Las Vegas – Las Vegas, United States

Jade Mountain – Mamin, St Lucia

Rockhouse Hotel – Negril, Jamaica

Rosewood Little Dix Bay – Spanish Town, Virgin Islands

Blackberry Farm – Tennessee, United States