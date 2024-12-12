Watch: Snow blankets Malaga while heavy rain floods the Costa del Sol amid cold snap

A COLD snap is currently gripping Spain and the typically warmer Costa del Sol is no exception.

The mercury in Malaga at midday today stood at 9C after falling to near freezing overnight.

Footage from the Sierra de las Nieves national park shows a thick blanket of snow forming.

The white stuff continues to fall in the hilly area, which at its highest peak measures 1,919m above sea level.

It comes as heavy rain storms are battering the Costa del Sol today amid an orange-level warning from state weather agency Aemet.

Footage from Torremolinos this morning showed how streets were already beginning to flood.

#Torremolinos y sus inundaciones históricas que se arreglan poniendo vallas!!?????? pic.twitter.com/KZulzoowHH — JR Rey® (@Jrrrey) December 12, 2024

Nieva sobre la Alta Axarquía, provincia de #Málaga. Imágenes que nos regalan los compañeros que se encuentran realizando tareas preventivas en el término de Alfarnate.



Bonita estampa invernal ?? pic.twitter.com/H6QchE0FFI — INFOCA (@Plan_INFOCA) December 11, 2024

State weather agency Aemet has issued an orange-level alert for the Costa del Sol today.

The warning is in place until at least midnight tonight.

An orange level alert means there is a ‘significant risk’ to the population.

The warning covers the entire coast, including Estepona, Marbella, Malaga city, Velez-Malaga and Nerja.

According to Aemet, 30mm of rain is capable of falling in just one hour.

The orange warning will remain in place in the Axarquia region until 8am tomorrow (Friday).

Meanwhile, the majority of Cadiz and Huelva have been placed on a yellow alert over the same period.

Both regions are expected to see 15mm of rainfall in an hour.