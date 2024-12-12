12 Dec, 2024
Subscribe
Login
My Account
12 Dec, 2024 @ 13:18
···
1 min read

Watch: Snow blankets Malaga while heavy rain floods the Costa del Sol amid cold snap

by

A COLD snap is currently gripping Spain and the typically warmer Costa del Sol is no exception.

The mercury in Malaga at midday today stood at 9C after falling to near freezing overnight.

Footage from the Sierra de las Nieves national park shows a thick blanket of snow forming.

The white stuff continues to fall in the hilly area, which at its highest peak measures 1,919m above sea level.

It comes as heavy rain storms are battering the Costa del Sol today amid an orange-level warning from state weather agency Aemet.

Footage from Torremolinos this morning showed how streets were already beginning to flood.

State weather agency Aemet has issued an orange-level alert for the Costa del Sol today.

The warning is in place until at least midnight tonight.

An orange level alert means there is a ‘significant risk’ to the population.

The warning covers the entire coast, including Estepona, Marbella, Malaga city, Velez-Malaga and Nerja.

According to Aemet, 30mm of rain is capable of falling in just one hour.

The orange warning will remain in place in the Axarquia region until 8am tomorrow (Friday).

Meanwhile, the majority of Cadiz and Huelva have been placed on a yellow alert over the same period.

Both regions are expected to see 15mm of rainfall in an hour.

Tags:

Related Articles

Laurence Dollimore

Laurence Dollimore is a Spanish-speaking, NCTJ-trained journalist with almost a decade’s worth of experience.
The London native has a BA in International Relations from the University of Leeds and and an MA in the same subject from Queen Mary University London.
He earned his gold star diploma in multimedia journalism at the prestigious News Associates in London in 2016, before immediately joining the Olive Press at their offices on the Costa del Sol.
After a five-year stint, Laurence returned to the UK to work as a senior reporter at the Mail Online, where he remained for two years before coming back to the Olive Press as Digital Editor in 2023.
He continues to work for the biggest newspapers in the UK, who hire him to investigate and report on stories in Spain.
These include the Daily Mail, Telegraph, Mail Online, Mail on Sunday and The Sun and Sun Online.
He has broken world exclusives on everything from the Madeleine McCann case to the anti-tourism movement in Tenerife.

GOT A STORY? Contact newsdesk@theolivepress.es or call +34 951 273 575 Twitter: @olivepress

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Previous Story

The Economist crowns Spain the fastest growing economy in the developed world in 2024 – but has the wealth been spread evenly?

Next Story

This Marbella hotel is among the 70 best in the world, according to Conde Nast Traveler magazine

Latest from Lead

Go toTop

More From The Olive Press

This Marbella hotel is among the 70 best in the world, according to Conde Nast Traveler magazine

CONDE Nast Traveler magazine has named this Marbella hotel among

Spain’s ‘Airbnb crackdown’ continues: Government to investigate companies that manage HUNDREDS of tourist flats

THE Spanish consumer rights agency has opened an investigation into