29 Nov, 2024
29 Nov, 2024 @ 11:26
Watch: Valencia local shows state of her ‘ground zero’ town 30 days after deadly DANA floods

THIS is what Valencia’s ‘ground zero’ looks like 30 days after the devastating flooding hit the region. 

A Valencia local has shared shocking images of Catarroja, one of the main areas affected by severe flooding one month as a result of DANA storms.

The local, known only as Maria, has been posting daily updates of life in the town on Instagram @bhadmary._. 

“The TV would have you think everything is normal here in Catarroja, but I’m here to show you what life is really like,” she said. 

The video pans over muddy streets, huge pools of water, abandoned cars and buildings destroyed by the heavy flooding. 

“The streets are still wet, the parks are completely destroyed, broken cars are everywhere, pets can’t go out, schools are destroyed, empty and unable to teach their students,” she shared. 

“Dry mud continues to float through the air which is very harmful for our health. There’s also rubbish everywhere and many streets have no lights at night.” 

“We still need lots of help, this will last a long time. Thank you to everyone who has donated. It would have been so much more difficult without you.”

