Take in the glamour of the Benidorm Palace Boxing Day Gala and enjoy a top rated show and delicious dinner

AFTER your Christmas celebrations are over, Boxing Day is the perfect time to take in a show.

In fact, the festive celebrations continue at Benidorm Palace on December 26 from 8pm, with a special evening featuring first-class entertainment and a delicious dinner.

With no one having to cook or do the washing up, the whole family can relax and enjoy a night full of surprises and fun.

There are special packages of dinner and show priced at €69 and €89, while kids can dine for €35, or you can take in the show only for €40.

Find out more about the Boxing Day Gala here: https://benidormpalace.com/en/blog/ver/eventos/boxing-day-gala-2024

Benidorm Palace has long been a beacon of entertainment on Spain’s Mediterranean coast, offering a spectacular blend of live performances, music, and dance.

Recently, the venue unveiled its latest show, Aire, adding to its rich tradition of dazzling audiences with larger-than-life productions.

This show combines the magic of modern technology, stunning choreography, and impressive stage design, continuing the Palace’s legacy of excellence in entertainment.

Aire is a breathtaking fusion of music, dance, and multimedia, set to captivate audiences with its vibrant energy and innovative storytelling.

The production is set against a backdrop of immersive stage design that incorporates state-of-the-art projections, lighting, and sound.

The choreography is equally dynamic, with graceful and daring moves that push the boundaries of what’s expected from a performance.

The music, a blend of original compositions and contemporary hits, adds a layer of emotional depth that enhances the audience’s connection to the show.

From acrobatics to stunning visual effects, Aire is a testament to Benidorm Palace’s ongoing commitment to presenting high-quality entertainment that combines art and spectacle.

Audiences are left mesmerised by the show’s scale and beauty, with every detail meticulously crafted to create a memorable experience.

Opened in 1977, the Benidorm Palace has played a pivotal role in establishing the city as a world-class destination for live entertainment.

From its inception, the venue aimed to offer something extraordinary: a combination of opulence and top-tier performances that would attract international visitors to the city’s vibrant nightlife scene.

Over the years, the Benidorm Palace has welcomed thousands of visitors to its elegant theatre, offering them a chance to experience stunning shows that blend music, dance, and theatre with a level of professionalism typically reserved for the grandest stages of Europe.

One of the hallmarks of Benidorm Palace shows is their blend of international appeal with local flair.

The venue has successfully integrated global entertainment styles with elements that reflect Spain’s rich cultural heritage, ensuring both locals and international tourists feel at home.

While rooted in tradition, Benidorm Palace is no stranger to innovation.

The theatre has undergone several upgrades to keep up with modern technology and the changing tastes of its audience.

The introduction of immersive video projections, cutting-edge lighting, and surround sound systems has elevated the venue’s shows to new heights.