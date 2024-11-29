29 Nov, 2024
Subscribe
Login
My Account
29 Nov, 2024 @ 12:05
1 min read

1 bedroom Apartment for sale in Calonge i Sant Antoni with pool – € 215,000

by
1 bedroom Apartment for sale in Calonge i Sant Antoni with pool - € 215

Apartment

Calonge i Sant Antoni, Girona

  1 beds

  1 baths

€ 215,000

1 bedroom Apartment for sale in Calonge i Sant Antoni with pool - € 215,000

Discover a beautifully renovated 1-bedroom apartment in the exclusive and tranquil Avinguda Torre Valentina, located in Sant Antoni de Calonge. This stylish apartment combines modern comforts with serene surroundings, making it an ideal retreat for relaxation and functionality. Step into a bright, welcoming living area, enhanced with air conditioning and ample natural light, where you can unwind and enjoy the clear, scenic views. The fully equipped kitchen, complete with high-end, state-of-the-art appliances, has been thoughtfully designed to make every cooking experience a pleasure. The… See full property details

Tags:

Related Articles

thinkSPAIN

Set-up in 2003, thinkSPAIN is the world's most visited international homebuyer focused Spanish property portal based in Spain. Over 2,000 agents and owners advertise 250,000+ properties on thinkSPAIN. www.thinkspain.com

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Take in the glamour of the Benidorm Palace Boxing Day Gala and enjoy a top rated show and delicious dinner
Previous Story

Take in the glamour of the Benidorm Palace Boxing Day Gala and enjoy a top rated show and delicious dinner

Bogus Interpol officers attack and rob scooter rider on Spain's Costa Blanca
Next Story

Bogus Interpol officers attack and rob scooter rider on Spain’s Costa Blanca

Latest from Featured Property

Go toTop

More From The Olive Press

Christmas fun in Estepona: Kempinski Hotel Bahía announces the date of its traditional Christmas market and lighting of the tree for 2024

KEMPINSKI Hotel Bahía has officially announced the date of this
Bogus Interpol officers attack and rob scooter rider on Spain's Costa Blanca

Bogus Interpol officers attack and rob scooter rider on Spain’s Costa Blanca

A SCOOTER rider on the Costa Blanca was robbed and