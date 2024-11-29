1 bedroom Apartment for sale in Calonge i Sant Antoni with pool – € 215,000

Apartment Calonge i Sant Antoni, Girona 1 beds 1 baths € 215,000

Discover a beautifully renovated 1-bedroom apartment in the exclusive and tranquil Avinguda Torre Valentina, located in Sant Antoni de Calonge. This stylish apartment combines modern comforts with serene surroundings, making it an ideal retreat for relaxation and functionality. Step into a bright, welcoming living area, enhanced with air conditioning and ample natural light, where you can unwind and enjoy the clear, scenic views. The fully equipped kitchen, complete with high-end, state-of-the-art appliances, has been thoughtfully designed to make every cooking experience a pleasure.