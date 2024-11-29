29 Nov, 2024
29 Nov, 2024 @ 12:13
1 min read

Bogus Interpol officers attack and rob scooter rider on Spain's Costa Blanca

A SCOOTER rider on the Costa Blanca was robbed and assaulted by three hooded men who claimed to be Interpol officers.

Two men of Estonian nationality aged 36 and 45 have been arrested by the Guardia Civil following the incident in Teulada-Moraira.

They have been jailed by a Denia court ahead of their trial.

The victim- a Dutch national- was attacked on October 22.

He was travelling near his home when the three men pulled him over and said they worked for Interpol.

They proceeded to forcibly hold and attack him causing several injuries.

They stole several items including his money and then fled in a car which was later located by a Guardia Civil patrol.

Two of the group were arrested three days later.

They have been charged with robbery with violence and intimidation as well as making threats and extortion.

Alex Trelinski

