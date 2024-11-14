14 Nov, 2024
14 Nov, 2024 @ 13:27
Robbers who ‘posed as police officers to raid homes’ on Spain’s Costa Blanca are arrested

Fake police officers wearing balaclavas and brandishing guns storm a Costa Blanca property

SIX bogus Policia Nacional ‘officers’ have been arrested in La Nucia after staging a violent robbery on the Costa Blanca.

The men- said to be of various nationalities- used fake police equipment and firearms to storm their way into a Guardamar del Segura property.

They then travelled 100km north but attracted unwanted attention when the La Nucia Policia Local were tipped off about ‘suspicious’ people refuelling a vehicle from a can in car park.

Officers found the group had three vehicles with them, all containing different types of weapons and items with the Policia Nacional logo on them.

Support came from the Guardia Civil in Altea who learned about the violent robbery in Guardamar.

The incident saw several hooded men enter a building posing as police officers and carrying firearms, balaclavas, police badges and handcuffs.

They stole valuables from the home as well as a car.

The gang’s vehicles in La Nucia included the car stolen in Guardamar,

The stolen items were recovered which included €5,256 in cash and have been returned to the owner.

The six men have been charged with violent robbery, the illegal possession of weapons and belonging to a criminal group.

The detainees, aged between 24 and 50 years, all have existing records for robbery.

Nevertheless, a Villajoyosa court bailed all of the gang members.

Alex Trelinski

