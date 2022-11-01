A gang posing as Policia Nacional officers to rob drug dealers on the Costa Blanca has been arrested by the genuine police.

Three men- aged 26 to 29- were caught after fleeing an Elche warehouse on the Carrus industrial estate.

Their two vehicles had 32 large cardboard boxes containing 250 kilos of marijuana along with an array of police uniforms and equipment.

A worker called in the sighting of people in police uniforms and heads covered by balaclavas entering a warehouse.

The caller also gave a description of a van they were using.

The Policia Nacional spotted their vehicle which stopped after seeing the police presence.

Two men quickly tried to get into another van but officers cut off their route, as they and another driver made a run for it, before being chased down.

One of the vans, which had been hired, had false number plates and contained all of the stolen drugs as well as gear to force entry into the warehouse.

The second vehicle contained Policia Nacional uniforms including bulletproof vests, guns, and even police warning lights.

Inquiries revealed the three men were part of an ‘overturn’ gang who targeted drug dealers.

Eight other members of the gang were subsequently arrested in the Vega Baja and Murcia areas.

READ MORE: