November 1 is a public holiday in Spain which is much more important traditionally than the Halloween celebrations which have grown in popularity among the young in recent years.

El Dia de Todos Los Santos, or All Saints’ Day is a day of remembrance, when families gather together to visit the graves of their lost loved ones and their ancestors.

All Saints' Day In Pamplona, Spain 31 Oct 2021
This is the day when people return to their family pueblos and tidy up the graves or niches of their dearly departed, taking flowers and lighting candles at the grave sides.

It’s a huge day for florists with people taking freshly cut bouquets to lay in memory of their dead.

