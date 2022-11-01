POLICE have evicted 40 Glasgow Celtic hooligans from an AVE train in Albacete.

As reported to Europa Press, the Alicante to Madrid AVE was delayed by 52 minutes at the stop in Albacete as Celtic fans, on their way to Madrid for the Champions League match, started causing trouble.

The rowdy supporters of the Scottish football team displayed uncivil behaviour towards both Renfe workers and other passengers.

The ungallant behaviour turned to aggressive insults whilst train passengers demanded a change of carriage to avoid the offensive conduct of the raucous Celtic fans.

Renfe has informed that the affected passengers will be entitled to full compensation for the delay on this service.

Meanwhile Renfe will also file a complaint against the 40 ‘hooligans’ who will most likely be faced with covering the compensation as well as other charges, subject to a court order.

Madrid is due to host the Champions League game tomorrow, Wednesday November 2, in which Real Madrid, the current leaders of the group, will face Celtic Glasgow at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium.

READ MORE: