14 Nov, 2024
14 Nov, 2024 @ 12:59
Malaga is on flood alert: Rivers are rising after night of heavy rain – these are the at risk areas

MULTIPLE rivers in Malaga are being closely monitored following a night of heavy rainfall.

Authorities are concerned about the Guadalhorce river in both Cartama and the Genal valley, where it passes through the town of Jubrique.

In Cartama, the river has already risen by 2.5m in between 8am and 10am today.

Cartama mayor Jorge Gallardo told SUR that ‘a large rise is expected at around four or five in the afternoon.’

Residents in the area have been advised to avoid paths or roads that cross over water, while the return of evacuated families has been delayed.

The Guadalhorce river at Bobadilla has also generated a flood risk alert this morning.

The river is currently two metres below the record high seen in 2016, when serious floods wrought havoc.

Rivers in the Genal valley and Jubrique are expected to rise further today.

The Benamargosa stream, in the Salto del Negro district of Malaga, is currently out of control, reports Diario Sur.

It is now six metres deep, setting a new record, and causing serious flooding issues in the area.

In Velez-Malaga, almost a 1,000 people were evacuated due to the overflow of the Guadalmedina at its mouth.

Most of the affected were staying at the Almanat and Laguna campsites in Almayate and Torre del Mar, while a 100 were removed from the shanty town of Las Casillas de la Via.

Laurence Dollimore

