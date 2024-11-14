WATCH: Dramatic moment 80 horses and dogs are rescued from Malaga stables during DANA flash floods

THIS is the moment dozens of horses and dogs were rescued from the jaws of death during lethal DANA floods this week.

Footage shared on X shows the moment dozens of firefighters and police officers carried away dogs and led away horses from the Club Hipico de Malaga stables on Wednesday.

It came amid local outcry after footage showed the site being overrun by flash floods.

For those asking about the horses: In Málaga, Spain, 41 horses and 39 dogs were rescued from the Málaga Equestrian Club ?pic.twitter.com/g5ueW0zjOe — Volcaholic ? (@volcaholic1) November 13, 2024

The equestrian club, which keeps a total of 41 horses on the Camino de los Almedrales, came into trouble when a nearby stream overflowed.

The emergency rescue operation was able to save all of them, as well as a further 40 dogs.

It came after the club appealed for help online, writing: “Urgent. Please, we need help. Someone who has battery-powered radials.

“The horses are drowning at the Equestrian Club because they cannot open the doors. There is no light. Please, help.”

Firefighters, police and local volunteers rushed to the site to open the stables and take the horses away to higher ground.

The club has been badly damaged and will need serious repairs.