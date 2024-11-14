14 Nov, 2024
Subscribe
Login
My Account
14 Nov, 2024 @ 12:05
1 min read

2 bedroom Apartment for sale in Pulpi with pool garage – € 198,000

by
2 bedroom Apartment for sale in Pulpi with pool garage - € 198

Apartment

Pulpí, Almería

  2 beds

  1 baths

€ 198,000

2 bedroom Apartment for sale in Pulpi with pool garage - € 198,000

AMAZING APARTMENTS & BUNGALOWS ON THE BEACH ALMERIA. New built apartments on the seafront, Costa Almería 2 and 3 bedroom beach apartments with incredible communal areas facing the sea, Costa Almería from €198.000 The 8th phase of Mar de Pulpí, also known as “Las Amapolas”, is located on the beachfront of Los Nardos and La Entrevista beaches. A privileged location: on the seafront and with a variety of services within the Mar de Pulpí residential area (restaurants, supermarket, sports center) that will allow you to enjoy all year round. The urbanization, closed around the… See full property details

Tags:

Related Articles

thinkSPAIN

Set-up in 2003, thinkSPAIN is the world's most visited international homebuyer focused Spanish property portal based in Spain. Over 2,000 agents and owners advertise 250,000+ properties on thinkSPAIN. www.thinkspain.com

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Previous Story

Drunk driver tests positive for every drug known to police after wild bender ends with stolen car joy ride in Spain’s Mallorca

Next Story

WATCH: Dramatic moment 80 horses and dogs are rescued from Malaga stables during DANA flash floods

Latest from Featured Property

Go toTop

More From The Olive Press

Malaga is on flood alert: Rivers are rising after night of heavy rain – these are the at risk areas

MULTIPLE rivers in Malaga are being closely monitored following a

WATCH: Dramatic moment 80 horses and dogs are rescued from Malaga stables during DANA flash floods

THIS is the moment dozens of horses and dogs were