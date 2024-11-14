2 bedroom Apartment for sale in Pulpi with pool garage – € 198,000

Apartment Pulpí, Almería 2 beds 1 baths € 198,000

AMAZING APARTMENTS & BUNGALOWS ON THE BEACH ALMERIA. New built apartments on the seafront, Costa Almería 2 and 3 bedroom beach apartments with incredible communal areas facing the sea, Costa Almería from €198.000 The 8th phase of Mar de Pulpí, also known as “Las Amapolas”, is located on the beachfront of Los Nardos and La Entrevista beaches. A privileged location: on the seafront and with a variety of services within the Mar de Pulpí residential area (restaurants, supermarket, sports center) that will allow you to enjoy all year round. The urbanization, closed around the… See full property details