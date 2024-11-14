Drunk driver tests positive for every drug known to police after wild bender ends with stolen car joy ride in Spain’s Mallorca

A DRUNK driver has achieved the considerable feat of testing positive for every drug known to police after he crashed a stolen car in Porto Cristo.

Police officers found the 25-year-old trapped smelling ‘strongly of alcohol’ after taking a curve too steeply in Carrer Sant Lluís in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

The car smashed through a barrier and slid several metres down a slope, totalling the car and trapping the driver inside.

After emergency crews pulled him out, they carried out both drug and alcohol tests and were astonished by the results.

The roadside oral swab tests used by Spanish police can detect Cannabis (THC), cocaine, speed, crystal meth and heroin – and he reportedly tested positive for all of them.

Despite being severely banged up, the driver refused to go to hospital after being assessed by emergency responders.

Firefighters remained at the scene to clear the wreckage and restore the area to normal.

The owner of a local bar had reported the 25-year-old to police earlier in the night after he had kicked him out.

The man had reportedly been acting extremely ‘aggressively while clearly high’.

Once out on the street, he immediately went and stole a car and went on a dangerous joy ride through the town.

He was arrested on the spot, and the case has been handed over to the National Police to proceed with charges related to the car theft.