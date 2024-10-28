28 Oct, 2024
28 Oct, 2024 @ 07:00
Missing teenager’s body is found in ‘difficult to access woods’ in Spain’s Mallorca

A MISSING teenager has been found dead in Mallorca after a 10-day search.

Pablo Alejandro, 19, disappeared from Palma, the capital, on October 16.

On Saturday, October 26, his body was found inside his own vehicle in a ‘wooded area with difficult access.’

A man picking mushrooms happened to stumble upon the scene, reports 20 Minutos.

Pablo’s corpse was found in an area near Cala Major, one of the locations where the Policia Nacional last traced his mobile phone.

Pablo Alejandro’s missing person’s poster

An investigation is underway to determine his cause of death, including an autopsy.

Sources said the working theory is that he suffered a fatal car crash, but this will need to be corroborated by investigators.

Pablo was one of two teens being sought on the island following the disappearance of Traore S, aged 15, in May of this year.

READ MORE: Missing woman in Mallorca feared to have been incinerated after falling into a bin

Meanwhile, another teen, Younes B.B, 16, disappeared on the same day as Pablo, but the alert has since been deactivated.

Finally, the association is still reporting the disappearance of Traore S, aged 15.

The teen has been missing since May 10, 2024. He measures 1.6m tall, has a thin build and has black eyes and short black hair.

Much like Pablo, he also vanished from near the Inca area of Palma de Mallorca.

Laurence Dollimore

