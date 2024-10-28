Missing: British expat disappears in southern Spain as loved ones launch online appeal

AN appeal has been launched for a British expat who has disappeared from her home in southern Spain.

Gillian Webster has not been seen since October 24, according to the appeal launched on Sunday evening.

Few details have been released about her disappearance other than she lives ‘north of Gibraltar’.

She is described as English and ‘petite’.

If you know where Gillian is please contact tips@theolivepress.es.

Missing: Gillian Webster (pictured) has not been seen since October 24

It comes after a missing teenager was tragically found dead in Mallorca after a 10-day search.

Pablo Alejandro, 19, disappeared from Palma, the capital, on October 16.

On Saturday, October 26, his body was found inside his own vehicle in a ‘wooded area with difficult access.’

A man picking mushrooms happened to stumble upon the scene, reports 20 Minutos.

Pablo’s corpse was found in an area near Cala Major, one of the locations where the Policia Nacional last traced his mobile phone.

Pablo Alejandro’s missing person’s poster

An investigation is underway to determine his cause of death, including an autopsy.

Sources said the working theory is that he suffered a fatal car crash, but this will need to be corroborated by investigators.