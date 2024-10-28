Picturesque villages in Spain’s Andalucia are offering homes from €45,000 to battle depopulation – but there’s a catch

TOWNS across Andalucia are offering cut price homes for rent and purchase in a bid to tackle depopulation.

The Holapueblo platform, promoted by Redeia, AlmaNatura and IKEA, is looking for people who want to move and start a business in 14 municipalities.

Homes are being offered to rent for as little as €200 per month, or if you’re looking to buy, from €45,000.

The properties are spread across villages in Huelva, Sevilla, Malaga, Cordoba, Jaen and Almeria.

Huelva has the most options, mostly situated in the Sierra de Aracena, including Paymogo, Aroche, Higuera de la Sierra, Zufre, Galaroza, Corteconcepcion, Arroyomolinos de Leon and Berrocal.

In Sevilla they include Guadalcanal and Coripe, while in Cordoba there is La Bobadilla (pictured above) and Torrecampo.

The Malaga town is Alfarnate, while in Jaen they are focused in the area of La Estación de Linares-Baeza. The Almeria town is Albrucena.

The platform lists all the benefits of moving to each town, while showing all the houses available.

“Nowadays we live in a society under constant stress, a frenetic pace between personal and professional life,” said Jose Godino, mayor of Coripe.

“We live in a natural environment far from any type of pollution, we have a way of living totally different from what society is dictating to us today.”

The towns want entrepreneurs who will help boost local business and inject some much-needed life into the villages.

Those who are interested need to contact the Town Councils involved, telling them of their business idea.

This can be done by registering on the Holapueblo platform.