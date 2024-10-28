Watch: Daredevil influencer performs 300 pull ups while hanging off the side of Ronda’s iconic bridge

A THRILL SEEKING influencer has performed 300 pull ups while dangling from El Tajo bridge in Ronda.

Despite the pouring rain, Argentinian influencer Gero Arias shocked Ronda residents on Saturday when he attempted 300 pull ups while hanging off the side of the Tajo bridge.

It is part of his challenge to perform an increasing number of pull ups everyday, starting with one and ending in 365 on New Year’s Eve.

To mark 300 days, he hung 100 metres in the air in Ronda’s famous gorge, undertaking the feat as tourists looked on in disbelief.

“I’m so pleased, I never thought I could get here,” he said. “Today wasn’t easy, I cried, I bled but I made it.”

The challenge has taken him all over the world, from Paris to Barcelona to Bolivia.

Often, he is surrounded by adoring fans and has even taken on the trial in front of a music festival crowd.

His viral videos are candid and often show him struggling through callouses and exhaustion to complete the challenge.

Currently, he has over 5.1 million followers on Instagram and his post from Ronda has clocked in almost 360,000 likes.