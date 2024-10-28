2 bedroom Flat for sale in Illetas with pool garage – € 375,000

Flat Illetas, Majorca 2 beds 1 baths € 375,000

TaylorBuilding is selling this beautiful 75m2 apartment with sea views in the Illetas area of Calvià. It has 2 double bedrooms with fitted wardrobes, a completely renovated bathroom with a shower tray and entry closets, a small interior storage room, a spacious living room, and an American-style kitchen. You can also enjoy a balcony of approximately 4 meters with stunning views. This apartment not only offers comfort and style but also functionality. It features a dressing room, air conditioning, and climate control heating and cooling system, ensuring a perfect temperature year-round…. See full property details