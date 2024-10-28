Leading figure of the far-left in Spain is accused of multiple sexual assaults

A SPANISH politician has been accused of multiple sexual assaults, forcing him to quit his post in the far-left party, Sumar.

Iñigo Errejon, a former MP and parliament spokesperson of Sumar, has been accused of multiple sexual assaults.

Photo: Iñigo Errejon, X

The first woman to come forward was the Spanish actress and presenter Elisa Mouliaa, who claimed she was the ‘victim of sexual assault’ at the hands of the Sumar politician.

She has reported at least three sexual assaults to the Policia Nacional, all of which occurred at a party in September 2021.

The presenter and actress reported the politician to the Policia Nacional

Photo: X/Elisa Mouliaa

He reportedly informed local party Más Madrid that the accusations were true and was subsequently asked to resign.

Last Thursday, Errejon announced he was leaving politics via a statement on X, claiming his motive was ‘years of physical and mental exhaustion which have led him to the limit between personality and person.’

His resignation also follows a report by journalist Cristina Fallaras, in which an anonymous victim accuses a ‘very well known politician that lives in Madrid’, of being a ‘psychopathic abuser.’

Spanish TV personality Aida Nizar has also spoken out, saying Errejon ‘insistently’ asked for her phone number, making her ‘extremely uncomfortable’ before ‘touching her buttocks.’

In a statement published to Instagram she said: “If I spat at him or hit him, it would be me that was arrested. But I’ll forget his words: “Nizar, you’ll never work on Catalonian TV again.” and that’s what happened.”

Nizar shared her story on Instagram, calling Errejon a ‘real sexual abuser’

Photo: Instagram, Aida Nizar

Nizar and Mouliaa are just two of many women who have now reported the former politician, though it is not yet known how many victims there are overall.

Errejon’s ex-girlfriend and current leader of political party Más Madrid, Rita Maestre, also published a statement saying she had no idea about her former partner’s actions and feels ‘deeply betrayed.’

Errejon’s former girlfriend and fellow politician, Rita Maestre.

Photo: Rita Maestre/X

“He appeared normal, a ‘good boyfriend’” said the former Sumar government spokesperson, “at the same time he was a misogynist who came home after assaulting a 20-year-old woman in a hotel room as if nothing had happened.”

Although some of the assaults happened while the pair were together, Maestre states she was ‘not a part of, nor knew of any assault or violence. Instead, I feel deeply betrayed and I am devastated,” she said.

She also accused Errejón of being ‘manipulative’ as ‘someone who acts normal but carries out assaults of this magnitude.’

The pair met when they were working for Podemos and then moved on together to form Más Madrid.

She maintains that they have not spoken in much time.

“The most important thing is eradicating this conduct and machismo violence from politics and society. No aggressor should go unchecked,” she concluded.