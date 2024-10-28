Drink driver blocks off Metro station entrance in Valencia after mistaking it for an underground car park

A DRUNK motorist drove down the stairs to a Valencia Metro station- mistaking it for an underground car park ramp.

The incident at one of the accesses to the Metro in the Colon area of the city happened on Sunday at around 7.15am.

The driver was found to be nearly three times over the alcohol limit, and was bailed after a court appearance.

STUCK BMW

His BMW car careered for several metres on the pavement, before losing control and going down the Metro entrance.

The drunk driver was able to get out of his car without difficulty and was not injured.

The incident attracted a lot of passers-by with numbers boosted by the Valencia Half Marathon taking place that morning.

The car’s front wheels were left in the air and police could not move it with a tow truck.

A bigger truck was brought in to take the vehicle at 1pm and the Metro entrance was reopened for travellers.