Watch: Snow falls across Spain’s mountains as cold snap sends temperatures plummeting

LAST weekend’s arrival of a DANA weather front brought snow to several mountains in Spain with the first falls of autumn in the Sierra Nevada, the Pyrenees, the Sierra de Madrid and other high altitude areas.

The mass of cold air, accompanied by heavy rainfall, has caused a notable drop in temperatures, leading to scenes that are more normal in the mid-winter.

In Andalucia’s Sierra Nevada, the mountains of the ski resort have been covered in white, including the Pradollano area, with snow accumulating up to 2,000 meters of altitude.

SNOW IN ALMERIA

Snow also appeared in part of the Baetic Mountain Range, such including the Sierra de los Filabres and Sierra de Gador- both in Almeria.

Snow levels at Gador were at around 1,600 metres- something that unusual for this area and the time of year.

In the Sierra de Madrid, the DANA allowed hikers to enjoy the first snowflakes at the high altitudes of the Madrid Community.

Authorities reported light snowfalls early on Sunday in Cotos and Navacerrada.

The snow, although light, created a winter atmosphere in these popular places for visitors.

The first snowfalls have also reached Salamanca province, leaving winter landscapes in mountain points and a notable drop in temperatures leading to frost.

SNOW IN SALAMANCA

The cold has intensified during this weekend, reaching for example in La Covatilla the third lowest temperature in Spain, with -3.2C, only surpassed by Cabaña Veronica in the Picos de Europa National Park (-4.4C) and Pradollano in the Sierra Nevada (-4.6C).

Finally, in Extremadura, the Villuercas peak has also seen snow in a region where such weather is usually rare.