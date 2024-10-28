28 Oct, 2024
28 Oct, 2024 @ 15:23
‘Dangerous’ French fugitive who threatened a jewellery shop owner during €500,000 luxury watch heist is arrested on the Costa Blanca

by
A FRENCH fugitive wanted for a violent Marseilles jewellery shop robbery has been arrested in Alicante province.

The Policia Nacional learned the man- described as ‘dangerous’ was in the area and detained him within 24 hours in Benissa.

He faces 30 years in prison if convicted of the armed robbery.

BENISSA ARREST

The man came from a military background and a European Arrest Warrant was issued in his name along with other gang members.

The shop owner was tied up and blindfolded as well as threatened with death as the crew falsely claimed they had links with a terrorist organisation.

They stole 28 luxury watches worth around €500,000.

The fugitive was transferred to the custody of the National Court in Madrid to handle his extradition.

Alex Trelinski

