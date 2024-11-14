Nova Post in Spain: A Customer-Centric and Socially Responsible Approach to Logistics

When Nova Post entered the Spanish market in April 2024, it brought more than just innovative logistics. Already present in 16 European countries, the company quickly established itself in Spain, opening six branches in major cities, including Barcelona, Valencia, and Alicante, and setting up a network of over 14,730 partner locations. Committed to supporting society in meaningful ways, Nova Post rapidly became a valuable partner to local communities, especially during crises like the devastating DANA floods.

A Helping Hand During the DANA Weather Crisis

In response to the DANA floods, which caused extensive flooding and damage, Nova Post mobilized to provide free delivery services for humanitarian aid. This initiative underscored the company’s customer-first philosophy and dedication to community well-being. Nova Post took immediate action to deliver essential goods to affected areas in Valencia, collaborating with Spanish associations like Hilos de Oro and APSOCECAT to supply milk, water, and food to those in need. Nova Post transported over 500 liters of milk, 200 kilograms of essential supplies (food, clothing, hygiene products), and 1,000 liters of water, some provided by the Emigrant Market grocery store, with more shipments planned.

Sergii Karputiev, CEO of Nova Post in Spain, shared that the company’s support extended beyond logistics, maintaining ongoing coordination with partners, charities, and the regional ombudsman to ensure aid reached where it was needed most. This humanitarian response reinforced Nova Post’s role as a company ready to step in during tough times, demonstrating its commitment to being not just a business but also a supportive community partner. “Being there for our clients and communities in difficult times is what Nova Post stands for,” says Karputiev.

A New Perspective on Delivery in Europe

Nova Post’s approach to logistics extends beyond traditional delivery services. With a strong focus on customer convenience and speed, Nova Post provides fast delivery of documents, parcels, and cargo up to 1,000 kg within Spain and across the EU. Known for efficient cross-border services, Nova Post connects Spain with countries like Poland, Italy, France, and Ukraine, among others. This makes it a popular choice among travelers and expatriates, who rely on Nova Post to maintain connections with their home countries.

Each Nova Post branch in Spain is designed with customer comfort in mind. Open daily, these branches offer amenities like free Wi-Fi, fitting rooms, waste-sorting areas, and children’s play corners, making them accessible, inviting spaces. Combined with extensive operating hours until 8 p.m. on weekdays, these conveniences have helped Nova Post build strong trust and loyalty among Spanish customers.

Strategic Expansion with Community at Heart

For Nova Post, social responsibility is a core part of its strategy. Since entering the Spanish market, the company has contributed over €34,000 in taxes to the Spanish state budget, a testament to its commitment to being a responsible corporate citizen. Beyond this, Nova Post is focused on strategic growth, with plans to open more branches along Spain’s eastern coast—from Barcelona and Valencia to Malaga—as well as in Madrid. Each new branch represents an average investment of €100,000, aimed at expanding access to Nova Post’s services across Spain.

Nova Post is also strengthening partnerships with local logistics providers, such as GLS and Inpost, to enhance last-mile delivery. This collaboration ensures faster, more efficient delivery options for both individuals and businesses alike.

As part of its commitment to building strong ties with the Spanish business community, Nova Post already collaborates with over 100 companies, including ten-plus online retailers, to provide reliable delivery solutions. This partnership model highlights Nova Post’s adaptability, allowing it to serve not only as a logistics provider but also as a trusted partner to local businesses.

Embracing Technology for Enhanced Customer Experience

Nova Post’s customer-centric approach is evident in its emphasis on digital services, which make shipping more convenient. Customers can place orders through a user-friendly app, website, or contact center, and business clients have access to personalized support in Spanish. Nova Post’s digital infrastructure allows clients to track and manage shipments easily, creating a seamless experience from start to finish. This focus on digital solutions aligns with Nova Post’s goal of enhancing customer convenience and operational efficiency.

Building a Legacy of Social Responsibility and Customer Focus

Nova Post’s entry into the Spanish market marks a new model for international logistics—one that prioritizes community support and social responsibility. In just a short time, the company has demonstrated that a strong ethical foundation can go hand-in-hand with successful business practices. From swift delivery options to unwavering support during times of crisis, Nova Post in Spain has proven itself to be not just a logistics provider but a reliable partner for the Spanish community.

As Nova Post expands across Spain, it will continue to focus on what truly matters: connecting people, supporting businesses, and being a partner you can count on in both everyday life and business.