Hospiten in Estepona is offering the latest in mammography, along with other high tech radiology equipment 

IT is a hospital that likes to stay at the forefront of global technology.

So Hospiten in Estepona has recently incorporated the most high tech equipment available to detect breast cancer at the earliest possible moment.

Thanks to the Senographe Pristina 3D mammography machine, breast cancer detection will be at the forefront for all female patients on the Costa del Sol.

The device is the only FDA-approved 3D mammography that delivers at the same low dose as the lowest patient dose of all approved systems.

This award from America’s stringent Food and Drug Admin (FDA) body guarantees the lowest possible radiation risk for patients.

In addition, this full-field digital mammography platform has new possibilities for digital image processing, archiving and transmission.

It means that the hospital’s team of radiologists are able to make a more effective diagnosis of breast pathologies, working even in the densest of breasts.

Indeed, any breast lesion can be located more precisely thanks to the ‘tomosynthesis technique’ – a specific type of breast imaging that uses a very low dose of X-rays.

It also has a stereotactic biopsy device that allows 360-degree access to the breast.

The mammography not only presents new benefits for patients but also for the healthcare staff in charge of its use: the parking position of the tube head, one-button access to the preset rotation and a new, more intuitive user interface are some of these advances.

The machine’s ability to perform motorised movements also facilitates positioning and visualisation of axillary tissue through decentralised compressors.

The team at Hospiten also want to stress that it has a large team of medical professionals who specialise in diagnostic imaging.

They will quickly analyse the results of the mammography machine and give patients the best possible advice moving forwards.

The hospital is also known for its ability to offer quick appointments and there are no waiting lists.

The hospital also has many other high tech hospital equipment including CAT scanners, Ultrasound scanners and Magnetic Resonance Imaging.

It also has a big team of medical specialists to undertake any procedures needed.

TOMOSYNTHESIS

Tomosynthesis is a key ability of the new mammography machine and consists of acquiring a series of exposures with different angles.

The data generated is processed to generate a volume of images that make up the entire breast and are displayed as multiple images of different planes of the breast.

For more information visit www.hospiten.com,

call +34 952 76 06 00 or email estepona@hospiten.com to see how we can help you.