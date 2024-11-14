14 Nov, 2024
14 Nov, 2024 @ 11:07
Red alert for DANA extreme weather is downgraded to orange in Valencia area

SPAIN’S State Meteorological Agency(Aemet) has downgraded its red alert of extreme weather to orange for Valencia province.

On Thursday, an accumulated 40 litres of rain per m2 in an hour and 100 litres over 12 hours is still expected on the Valencian coast.

The rain was torrential early in the morning on the coast of Valencia’s La Safor region and also inland- affecting the La Ribera region.

RAIN IN PAIPORTA

The greatest intensity was reported on beaches, especially at Xeraco and Nord beach in Gandia.

Rain was also heavy around the Rambla del Poyo, in Ribarroja with accumulations of more than 40 litres in the last few hours.

In the last eight hours, the highest falls have been 110.8 litres per m2 in Alcudia de Veo; 99.5 in Suera; 88.4 in Chiva; 83.4 in Sueca; 79.8 in Tales; and 77 in Cullera, according to the Valencian Association of Meteorology (Avamet).

No new flooding has reported.

Metrovalencia has suspended trams in Valencia City and trains have also been suspended due to the initial red alert.

All schools have been closed on Thursday in Valencia province.

The orange warning is also activated in inland Castellon province until 5pm due to accumulations of rainfall in twelve hours of 100 litres per m2- especially in the area of the Sierra de Espadan.

On the north coast of Alicante province, an orange alert is in force until midday.

Aemet says 50 litres per m2 can be collected in one hour.

