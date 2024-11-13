13 Nov, 2024
13 Nov, 2024 @ 18:00
Drug dealers in Valencia are posing as DANA flood-relief volunteers to sell narcotics to grief-stricken victims, claim police

THREE drug dealers posing as flood-relief volunteers have been arrested in Valencia province.

Authorities have so far arrested 399 people for looting and robbery in the fortnight following the disaster, according to the latest national government figures.

The Guardia Civil detained three people dressed in yellow vests and rubber boots in Albal pretending to be aid volunteers helping with cleaning and rescue work.

Officers found they were carrying a bag of marijuana.

Guardia sources said they moved freely through areas where access is restricted, taking advantage of the crisis to commit illegal acts.

The force emphasised that such disguise tactics have risen in recent days.

Dressed in this way, criminals have managed to blend in with support teams without raising suspicions among residents or authorities.

Three people with outstanding arrest warrants travelling in a van were arrested at a checkpoint.

They claimed they were travelling to help with relief work but a database check revealed that the trio were fugitives.

Guardia patrols have also made arrests ‘over the last few hours’ for the looting of vehicles damaged by the floods.

They’ve warned that anybody trying to take advantage of the circumstances will ‘find themselves with a wide deployment of security’ to prevent looting.

