12 Nov, 2024
12 Nov, 2024 @ 17:30
Climate change is behind deadly DANA floods in Valencia, says Spain’s Pedro Sanchez

by
Spain's Pedro Sanchez blames climate change for flood disaster and 220 deaths during COP29 speech

PRIME Minister Pedro Sanchez has resoundingly blamed climate change for the DANA weather fronts that caused at least 220 deaths from flooding in Spain- mainly in Valencia province.

Sanchez pointed the finger during a speech on Tuesday during a plenary meeting of COP29 in Baku, Azerbaijan.

“A few days ago, 220 compatriots died in my country due to the greatest natural disaster we have ever experienced,” he said.

BRITISH PM KEIR STARMER WITH SANCHEZ AT COP29(Cordon Press image)

“There are still people missing and houses covered by mud,” Sanchez stated.

“The planet gives us clear signs that something is happening and some despise,” he stressed.

“I come here to boast of a terrible truth and that is that climate change kills.”

The Prime Minister renewed his government’s commitment to be carbon neutral by 2050 and he called on other countries not to drag their feet.

“We know what the problem is and what needs to be done,” he added.

Sanchez piled on the pressure for fellow leaders to take decisive action.

“We have seen governments falter and walk backwards only to make the rich richer. This formula leads us to disaster.”

“Spain has gone beyond what was planned in 2023, and we are dedicating €1.4 billion to fight climate change,” Sanchez declared.

Alex Trelinski

Alex worked for 30 years for the BBC as a presenter, producer and manager. He covered a variety of areas specialising in sport, news and politics. After moving to the Costa Blanca over a decade ago, he edited a newspaper for 5 years and worked on local radio.

