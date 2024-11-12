Climate change is behind deadly DANA floods in Valencia, says Spain’s Pedro Sanchez

PRIME Minister Pedro Sanchez has resoundingly blamed climate change for the DANA weather fronts that caused at least 220 deaths from flooding in Spain- mainly in Valencia province.

Sanchez pointed the finger during a speech on Tuesday during a plenary meeting of COP29 in Baku, Azerbaijan.

“A few days ago, 220 compatriots died in my country due to the greatest natural disaster we have ever experienced,” he said.

“There are still people missing and houses covered by mud,” Sanchez stated.

“The planet gives us clear signs that something is happening and some despise,” he stressed.

“I come here to boast of a terrible truth and that is that climate change kills.”

The Prime Minister renewed his government’s commitment to be carbon neutral by 2050 and he called on other countries not to drag their feet.

“We know what the problem is and what needs to be done,” he added.

Sanchez piled on the pressure for fellow leaders to take decisive action.

“We have seen governments falter and walk backwards only to make the rich richer. This formula leads us to disaster.”

“Spain has gone beyond what was planned in 2023, and we are dedicating €1.4 billion to fight climate change,” Sanchez declared.