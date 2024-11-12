Watch: Fears DANA flood victims were buried alive in Valencia as cars are filmed submerged in rubble

THIS is the moment a local in flood-ravaged Valencia discovered multiple cars completely submerged in rubble following the deadly DANA storm.

Footage shared online shows rear tyres of vehicles pertruding out of the ground in the outskirts of Cheste.

The area was among the worst hit zones following the historic storms on October 29.

More than 200 people have been confirmed dead but dozens remain missing.

Cheste is situated in the pathway of the now infamous Poyo ravine, one of three to have burst its banks during the worst of the DANA event.

The Olive Press visited the town last week and was shown an area where a potentially life-saving dam was due to be built some 20 years ago.

The project was shelved due to a lack of political will, which shrivelled away during the financial crash of 2007/8.