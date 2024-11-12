King of Spain visits armed forces in Valencia and will return to ‘ground zero’ towns with Queen Letizia – after pair were pelted with mud

KING FELIPE will visit Valencia province on Tuesday, nine days after he and Queen Letizia had to abandon a trip to Paiporta when mud was thrown at them.

The monarch will visit armed forces involved in flood rescue work and it has been confirmed that the royal couple will return next week to the area.

It is expected that they will go Chiva which was on their original schedule but the itinerary was scrapped because of the hostile reception in Paiporta.

READ MORE:



KING IN PAIPORTA(Cordon Press image)

Felipe’s first stop on Tuesday will be at the Jaime l Base in Betera at 4pm to talk to members of the army and the air force as well as the Military Emergency Unit (UME).

The base was visited on Saturday by Defence Minister, Margarita Robles, last Saturday when she was accompanied by the UME chief general, Javier Marcos.

The monarch will then travel to the port of Valencia, where he will visit the amphibious assault ship ‘Galicia’, which has been docked there since November 4.

His visit concludes with a tour around the main army logistics base set up at the Valencia Trade Fair site in Benimamet which is based in seven exhibition hall pavilions.

Around 2,500 soldiers are working there to provide support to the flood affected municipalities.