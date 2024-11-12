12 Nov, 2024
Subscribe
Login
My Account
12 Nov, 2024 @ 13:08
···
1 min read

Watch: Dramatic moment British climber, 20, is rescued from 200m cliff in Spain’s Malaga

by

A BRITISH man had to be saved after suffering a fall while climbing in El Chorro, Malaga. 

The 20-year-old was taking on the Blue Line near the famous Caminito del Rey when he fell, breaking his leg. 

His injuries left him unable to descend and he remained 200 metres up in the air until he was rescued by a Guardia Civil helicopter. 

The accident occurred at 12:50 pm and 112 Emergency Services were contacted immediately by the man’s friend. 

He fell in the area known as Suiza, next to the Escalera Arabe. 

Emergency workers alerted firefighters, health workers and the Guardia Civil, who used a Greim helicopter to save the man. 

The ‘complex rescue’ saw agents lowered from the helicopter to collect the man.

He was then taken to the Hospital Clinico de Malaga to be treated for his injuries.

Tags:

Related Articles

Yzabelle Bostyn

After spending much of her childhood in Andalucia and adulthood between Barcelona and Latin America, Yzabelle has settled in the Costa del Sol to put her NCTJ & Journalism Masters to good use. She is particularly interested in travel, vegan food and has been leading the Olive Press Nolotil campaign. Have a story? email yzabelle@theolivepress.es

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Previous Story

Watch: Fears DANA flood victims were buried alive in Valencia as cars are filmed submerged in rubble

Latest from Andalucia

Go toTop

More From The Olive Press

Watch: Fears DANA flood victims were buried alive in Valencia as cars are filmed submerged in rubble

THIS is the moment a local in flood-ravaged Valencia discovered
Spain's King Felipe returns to Valencia after 'mud-throwing' incidents by flood victims earlier this month

King of Spain visits armed forces in Valencia and will return to ‘ground zero’ towns with Queen Letizia – after pair were pelted with mud

KING FELIPE will visit Valencia province on Tuesday, nine days