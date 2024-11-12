Watch: Dramatic moment British climber, 20, is rescued from 200m cliff in Spain’s Malaga

A BRITISH man had to be saved after suffering a fall while climbing in El Chorro, Malaga.

The 20-year-old was taking on the Blue Line near the famous Caminito del Rey when he fell, breaking his leg.

His injuries left him unable to descend and he remained 200 metres up in the air until he was rescued by a Guardia Civil helicopter.

The accident occurred at 12:50 pm and 112 Emergency Services were contacted immediately by the man’s friend.

He fell in the area known as Suiza, next to the Escalera Arabe.

Emergency workers alerted firefighters, health workers and the Guardia Civil, who used a Greim helicopter to save the man.

The ‘complex rescue’ saw agents lowered from the helicopter to collect the man.

He was then taken to the Hospital Clinico de Malaga to be treated for his injuries.