12 Nov, 2024
Subscribe
Login
My Account
12 Nov, 2024 @ 15:27
··
1 min read

Flood-ravaged Valencia prepares for another dreaded DANA amid orange alerts for heavy rain

by
Destroyed cars and rubble are seen piled in the streets as a consequence of the floods. More than 200 people were killed in flash floods that affected the area around Valencia, particularly the towns of Paiporta, Sedavì, and Benatusser, in what is considered the worst natural disaster in Spain's history and one of the worst in Europe history. The floods were caused by an atmospheric phenomenon known as Dana. With many bodies still under the rubble, the number of victims is expected to rise. (Photo by Davide Bonaldo / SOPA Images/Sipa USA) *** Local Caption *** 57547756

VALENCIA is preparing for another DANA barely two weeks after the weather phenomenon left more than 200 people dead.

The towns worst hit by the flooding in late October are taking action after they were placed on an orange alert by state weather agency Aemet.

This includes closing schools, creating makeshift dams in ravines and working to unclog blocked sewage networks before the worst of the forecast deluge arrives.

The Emergency Coordination Centre (CEE) of the Generalitat Valenciana has recommended municipalities apply ‘preventive measures with advance notice’ ahead of ‘severe rain’.

Both the north and southern half of Valencia province are on an orange alert for rain on Wednesday, with up to 40mm falling per square metre in an hour, and up to 120mm over 12 hours.

Wednesday’s weather warnings for rain across Valencia and the Balearics

In a special announcement at 12:45pm Tuesday, the CEE warned of the impact of upcoming rainfall, adding that the province of Valencia remains on ’emergency level 2′ due to the devastaton caused by the previous storms.

Towns including Chiva, Aldaia, Sueca and Cullera have already closed schools and cancelled all municipal activities for Wednesday.

Volunteers who had planned to travel to the flood disaster zones have been asked to stay home.

This is to avoid clogging up roads or creating more traffic incidents in cases of flooding. It will also keep the route of emergency vehicles clearer.

In ‘ground zero’ towns like Catarroja, loudspeakers are being used to tell residents to avoid travel in the coming hours and to keep an eye on the sewer system.

In Rafelbunyol, vehicles must be removed from flood zones or streets that receive a large amount of water.

Tags:

Related Articles

Laurence Dollimore

Laurence has a BA and MA in International Relations and a Gold Standard diploma in Multi-Media journalism from News Associates in London. He has almost a decade of experience and previously worked as a senior reporter for the Mail Online in London.

GOT A STORY? Contact newsdesk@theolivepress.es or call +34 951 273 575 Twitter: @olivepress

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Murcia Beach 1
Previous Story

Beyond the Tourist Trail – Discovering Murcia’s Best-Kept Secrets

Millionaire owner of Mercadona supermarket chain donates €25m and specialist help to small businesses devastated by Valencia flood disaster
Next Story

Millionaire owner of Mercadona supermarket chain donates €25m and specialist help to small businesses devastated by Valencia flood disaster

Latest from Lead

Go toTop

More From The Olive Press

Autumn arrives early in Spain: Temperatures to plummet by up to 10C today amid storms, rain and hail

Explained: What do Aemet’s yellow, orange and red weather alerts mean in Spain?

WHEN adverse weather is forecast for Spain, there is often
High-speed rail links to Valencia are expected to return from Thursday

High-speed rail links to Valencia are expected to return from Thursday

HIGH-SPEED train services between Valencia and Madrid will resume on