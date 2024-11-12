Millionaire owner of Mercadona supermarket chain donates €25m and specialist help to small businesses devastated by Valencia flood disaster

THE owner of the Valencia-based Mercadona supermarket chain will dole out up to €25 million to small businesses affected by the flood disaster.

Juan Roig’s Marina de Empresa innovation hub was founded in 2015 and has launched an aid programme- the Alcem-se(Let’s Rise Up) platform.

Direct and non-refundable grants of up to €10,000 per company will be available.

Small businesses employing up to 15 people can ask for money by filling out an online form.

Experts will evaluate each application and decide what is the best course of action.

The scheme is aimed to reduce the risk of permanent closures in the flood-affected areas and to reactivate local commerce as soon as possible.

In addition to money, beneficiaries will be able to get advice from business management professionals to boost their recovery.

This will include setting up meetings with specialists, who will advise on the location of new suppliers and customer purchases to relaunch individual businesses.

Marina de Empresas has also joined the initiative ‘La Marina Unida frente a la DANA’, in collaboration with other hubs and companies.

It has made 500 office spaces available to companies that have lost their premises or who are unable to operate due to flood and storm damage.