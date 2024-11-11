Bodies of three business titans are discovered in Valencia after they vanished during lunch at ground zero of DANA floods

THE BODIES of three businessmen who vanished while having lunch during the DANA floods have been discovered in Valencia.

As the tragedy of Valencia’s deadly flooding continues to unfold, the bodies of three business tycoons have been found.

Miguel Burdeos, Jose Luis Marin and Vicente Tarancon met for a fateful lunch on the day of the disaster.

Burdeos was the founder and president of SPF Global Corporation, Mercadona’s supplier of cleaning (Bosque Verde) and cosmetic products (Deliplus).

Miguel Burdeos had been missing for almost two weeks. Photo:SPF Global Corporation

The 74-year-old was found on Sunday after disappearing on October 29 from Huerta Sur, Valencia.

He was having lunch with Jose Luis Marin, owner of Mas Camarena schools and Vicente Tarancon, founder of sportswear brand, Luanvi and Antonio Noblejas, former director of Edem business school.

Jose Luis Marin was known for his work in the education sector

Photo: The Olive Press

The bodies of Tarancon and Marin were also located on Sunday after eating at the La Orza de Angel restaurant.

Vicente Tarancon was a supporter of the local basketball team

Photo: Instagram

Family members state they don’t know where they were on their return journey when they died and they don’t know if they made the journey in one or more vehicles.

Currently, it is thought they were surprised by a large waterspout near the town of Cheste.

The businessmen were well known in the local community for their community work including Vicente Tarancon, whose brand dressed the local basketball team.