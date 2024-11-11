11 Nov, 2024
Subscribe
Login
My Account
11 Nov, 2024 @ 13:39
··
1 min read

Bodies of three business titans are discovered in Valencia after they vanished during lunch at ground zero of DANA floods

by

THE BODIES of three businessmen who vanished while having lunch during the DANA floods have been discovered in Valencia. 

As the tragedy of Valencia’s deadly flooding continues to unfold, the bodies of three business tycoons have been found. 

Miguel Burdeos, Jose Luis Marin and Vicente Tarancon met for a fateful lunch on the day of the disaster. 

Burdeos was the founder and president of SPF Global Corporation, Mercadona’s supplier of cleaning (Bosque Verde) and cosmetic products (Deliplus).

Miguel Burdeos had been missing for almost two weeks. Photo:SPF Global Corporation

The 74-year-old was found on Sunday after disappearing on October 29 from Huerta Sur, Valencia. 

He was having lunch with Jose Luis Marin, owner of Mas Camarena schools and Vicente Tarancon, founder of sportswear brand, Luanvi and Antonio Noblejas, former director of Edem business school. 

Jose Luis Marin was known for his work in the education sector
Photo: The Olive Press

The bodies of Tarancon and Marin were also located on Sunday after eating at the La Orza de Angel restaurant. 

Vicente Tarancon was a supporter of the local basketball team
Photo: Instagram

Family members state they don’t know where they were on their return journey when they died and they don’t know if they made the journey in one or more vehicles. 

Currently, it is thought they were surprised by a large waterspout near the town of Cheste. 

The businessmen were well known in the local community for their community work including Vicente Tarancon, whose brand dressed the local basketball team.

Tags:

Related Articles

Yzabelle Bostyn

After spending much of her childhood in Andalucia and adulthood between Barcelona and Latin America, Yzabelle has settled in the Costa del Sol to put her NCTJ & Journalism Masters to good use. She is particularly interested in travel, vegan food and has been leading the Olive Press Nolotil campaign. Have a story? email yzabelle@theolivepress.es

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Previous Story

Weather warning for heavy rain is upgraged to orange on Spain’s Costa del Sol

Benidorm-based online rental property scam is busted by police after clients get nothing for their money
Next Story

Property rental scam is exposed in Spain’s Benidorm: Police make multiple arrests

Latest from Lead

Go toTop

More From The Olive Press

Weather warning for heavy rain is upgraged to orange on Spain’s Costa del Sol

A WEATHER alert for Malaga and the Costa del Sol

Revealed: This is where the mountains of debris and rubbish from Valencia’s deadly floods are being dumped

AS the clean-up operation continues in flood-ravaged Valencia, many are