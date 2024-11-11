Property rental scam is exposed in Spain’s Benidorm: Police make multiple arrests

AN ONLINE Benidorm-based property scam has been busted by the Policia Nacional.

The plot ringleader and three ‘mules’ who laundered the proceeds for him have been arrested in the city.

Bogus adverts offering rentals were posted on a prominent real estate portal to lure in victims.

Four people based in Madrid and the Canary Islands were duped after making bank transfers for non-existent lets totalling €6,400.

The police got involved after a woman paid €1,000 as a deposit and a first month’s rent to a third-party account but got nothing for her money.

The Policia Nacional spoke to the account holder who said she received the money as a favour’ for a friend who claimed he his accounts were blocked.

The ‘mule’ carried on doing ‘favours’ for some time and her account had not received any other income for a year.

All of the detainees- of French, Spanish, and Argentine nationalities- were aged in their early 20s.

All bar one had criminal records for other offences, and are being investigated for fraud.