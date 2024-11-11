SPECIAL DEAL: Enjoy unlimited wine, cava or beer at NOMAD Marbella’s incredible Whitney Houston tribute

OLIVE Press readers can enjoy unlimited wine, cava or beer at an incredible Whitney Houston tribute night in Marbella.

The event is being held at Nomad on November 13 (Wednesday), and promises to be a fantastic evening.

The late superstar’s greatest hits will be brought to life by the incomparable Lil J.

Olive Press readers should use the code WINEDOWN to take part in the special drinks giveaway.

The free drinks are included with the purchase of a main course.

NOMAD explains: “Join us at Nomad on November 13 as Lil J brings Whitney’s greatest hits to life.

“Expect an evening filled with classics that will make you feel the love, the joy, and the magic of Whitney’s unforgettable legacy.

“Plus as a special offer for Olive Press readers, use the code WINEDOWN and receive Unlimited: Wine, Cava and Beer.”

Click here to make your reservation.