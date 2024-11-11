11 Nov, 2024
Subscribe
Login
My Account
11 Nov, 2024 @ 15:00
··
1 min read

Benidorm becomes a new narco hotspot in Spain after drug-related crime surges in holiday resort loved by the Brits

by
Benidorm becomes a new narco hotspot in Spain after drug-related crime surges in holiday resort love by the Brits

BENIDORM had the highest percentage of drug trafficking arrests of any large Alicante province municipality during the first half of 2024.

The city was followed by Alicante and Torrevieja in the narco rankings compiled by the Interior Ministry- analysing towns and cities with over 20,000 residents.

Benidorm also recorded the highest percentage of home robberies, ahead of Torrevieja, which overall has the province’s highest per head crime rate.

READ MORE:

POLICE IN BENIDORM

Alicante province municipalities clocked up more than 40 times the number of drug cases compared to similar sized towns in Spain.

That’s due to large-scale tourism and a significant non-Spanish population that attracts criminals who seek to do business at the expense of locals and foreigners.

Drug arrests overall rose by 2.4% in Alicante province compared to last year, but the Benidorm figures leapt up by 23.4% over the first six months of 2024.

Benidorm clocked in with an offending rate of 1.3 crimes per 1,000 residents.

Though Alicante had more narcotic-related crimes at 172 cases, its ratio was one offence per 1,000, with Torrevieja at 0.47 per 1,000.

On a positive note, the lowest percentage number of recorded crimes were clocked in by Villajoyosa, Alcoy, and Calpe.

Tags:

Related Articles

Alex Trelinski

Alex worked for 30 years for the BBC as a presenter, producer and manager. He covered a variety of areas specialising in sport, news and politics. After moving to the Costa Blanca over a decade ago, he edited a newspaper for 5 years and worked on local radio.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Previous Story

SPECIAL DEAL: Enjoy unlimited wine, cava or beer at NOMAD Marbella’s incredible Whitney Houston tribute

Next Story

Cyclone warning for Campo de Gibraltar and coast of southern Spain: Heavy rain is expected from this date

Latest from Benidorm

Go toTop

More From The Olive Press

Cyclone warning for Campo de Gibraltar and coast of southern Spain: Heavy rain is expected from this date

A CYCLONE is expected to bring heavy rainfall as it

SPECIAL DEAL: Enjoy unlimited wine, cava or beer at NOMAD Marbella’s incredible Whitney Houston tribute

OLIVE Press readers can enjoy unlimited wine, cava or beer